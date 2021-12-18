Man arrested after homophobic attack on Glider

PUNCHES: A man arrested in connection with a homophobic attack onboard the Glider has been released on bail

A man arrested in connection with a homophobic attack on a pair of teen siblings onboard the Glider in West Belfast has been released on bail.

The victims, aged 17 and 15, were assaulted on the Glider in the Twinbrook area earlier this month.

A man in his 40s was later arrested on suspicion of common assault and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The young victims, a male and female, were accosted while sitting at a Glider stop before being followed onto the Glider and punched.

The PSNI are treating the incident as a homophobic motivated hate crime.

Inspector Selwyn White said: "The male suspect is described as being aged in his late thirties and was wearing a black padded Adidas jacket with a green jacket underneath, black tracksuit bottoms and black shoes. The second man is believed to have been aged in his late twenties, wearing a royal blue Trespass coat and grey tracksuit bottoms. He was also described as having dark hair.

"These were nasty assaults, which we are treating as homophobic motivated hate crimes, and our enquiries are ongoing.

"Both victims have been left badly shaken by what was an extremely traumatising ordeal and I would ask anyone who was in the area from the Glider stop at Twinbrook to the Michael Ferguson roundabout, or on the Glider at the time, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1940 of 03/12/21."

A Translink spokesperson said: “The safety of our customers, staff and the wider public is our top priority at all times.

“Translink has zero tolerance for any form of verbal or physical abuse of customers or staff.

“We are aware of this incident and we are assisting the PSNI with their investigation, which includes sharing CCTV from our vehicle.

“We operate a cash reward scheme offering up to £1,000 to any member of the public who witnesses any incident and is prepared to give evidence in court, resulting in a conviction.”