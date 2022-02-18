Latest Glider attacks: 'Community engagement with youth is key'

Police at the scene of the latest attack on the Glider service in the Colin area

A local councillor has expressed his hope for a "long-term" solution to attacks on traffic in the Colin area.

It comes after Translink suspended services to the area due to a spate of attacks on Tuesday night.

Glider and Metro bus services were terminated at the Michael Ferguson roundabout after two buses were damaged by stones thrown from an under-construction park on the Stewartstown Road.

It is the third time Translink vehicles have been attacked in the area in as many weeks.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker was amongst community and political reps who engaged with young people on the night in a bid to quell the attacks.

He said the large youth population in the Colin area, as well as its position at the end of a Glider route, has seen crowds of over 100 young people gather in the vicinity.

Youth workers have been been working diligently to ensure young people are kept out of trouble and can avail of the facilities in the area.

Cllr Baker said that those involved in last night's attacks numbered less than five and are thought to be aged between 10 and 13.

"Not every kid wants to go into the centres, and that's fair enough, but when you have a big squad sometimes one, two or maybe four will break off and do something negative," he said.

"That's exactly what happened last night. About three or four broke off and started throwing stones from the new park, and it wasn't just at buses. The material was there and I've been critical of the new park not being finished. It really needs to be done, it is a building site. That's not excusing the ones picking up the stones, but it doesn't help when you have building site right facing an area that's populated with families."

A lot of effort put in tonight,to address some senseless attacks on our @Translink_NI Glider service. Safer Streets volunteers @CSNP & @danielbakersf made positive headway, engaging with groups of youths & signposting to local positive activities. All quiet. — Michael George (@mickgeo3) February 15, 2022

He added: "Last night the buses got pulled, and rightly so, and we went up and gave our assurances and spoke to our young people."

He said community reps had spoken to some young people who may have been involved and warned of the dangers of attacking buses.

"Firstly it's a risk to life, then it's a risk to their future through potential criminal records, and then we told them about the impact on the community.

"That education needs to sink in with some of them. In the future I believe we can deal with all of this. I know it's very frustrating for Translink and the unions, but it's not orchestrated and they're not being singled out because there were cars that hit with stones as well.

"My personal view is that we're not at a stage where the service needs to be pulled because I don't think there's anything sinister behind it."

He continued: As youth workers and community reps we need to be engaging with them, and when they do overstep the mark there is a job here for the PSNI to be more proactive. They need to put feet on the street and they need to go out and engage and teach the consequences of when they come knocking on the door. I would like to see more engagement from them rather than driving about in the vehicles, which doesn't do anything - it actually creates another target for the young ones."

Cllr Baker said more funding and resources are needed to engage kids who do not make use of traditional youth centres.

"Not every kid wants to go into a youth centre, but we have a state-of-the-art leisure centre and other facilities. We need to maximise everything that we have at our disposal and thinking long-term," he said.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and we would encourage anyone with any information or dashcam footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1591 15/02/22."

A Translink spokersperson said: “The safety of our customers, staff and the wider public is our top priority at all times. We have zero tolerance for attacks on our vehicles and we work closely with the PSNI, community and elected representatives to reduce and prevent acts of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

“We operate a cash reward scheme offering up to £1,000 to any member of the public who witnesses any incident and is prepared to give evidence in court, resulting in a conviction.”