Glider staff attacked and window smashed on vehicle

ATTACKS: There have been further attacks on the Glider

TRANSLINK have condemned the latest attacks on Glider staff and a vehicle.

On Friday evening, two members of staff working on a Glider were attacked on the Stewartstown Road while a Glider vehicle also had its window smashed in a seperate incident.

Shortly before 6.25pm an object was thrown at a Glider in the Stewartstown Road area. Shortly before 7.30pm, it was reported that two male members of staff had been assaulted on a Glider in the Falls Road area by a man and a woman. Both staff members sustained injuries during the incident, which are not believed to be serious at this time.

The male suspect was described as being around five foot five inches in height, of slim build, with short, dark hair, and dressed in grey clothes. The female suspect was reported to have been around five foot four inches in height, of slim build, and wearing a white bobble hat.

A Translink spokesperson said: "We strongly condemn the attack on Glider staff members, as well as a separate incident of damage to a Glider vehicle.

“Public transport is vital for the community, and we condemn any attacks on our staff or services. All our staff have the right to work without fear of abuse or violence, and we will be ensuring that our colleagues are offered all appropriate support.

“We are assisting the PSNI investigation, including provision of relevant CCTV and body cam footage.

“We also offer a reward of up to £1,000 for anyone prepared to give evidence which leads to a conviction.’’

Police are appealing for information.

Sergeant Ellison said: “Enquiries are continuing in relation to both incidents, and anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 1721 of 01/03/24.”

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."