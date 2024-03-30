Glór na Móna raise £2,000 for Palestinian refugee charity

PALESTINE SUPPORT: The Glór na Móna team present the cheque for £2,000 for UNWRA to Khalid El-Alstal from Gaza

WEST Belfast Irish language organisation Glór na Móna have raised £2,000 for a vital Palestinian refugee organisation.

The money was collected at the Ó Cadhain Winter School and other events in recent months in West Belfast.

Glór na Móna organised a concert for Palestine in January as part of the Ó Cadhain Winter School to raise funds for the people of Palestine. The sold-out show featured some of the best local traditional musicians such as Fergus Ó hÍr, Gráinne Holland, Edel Ní Churraoin, Niamh Nic Ionnrachtaigh, Conor Caldwell, Stiofán Loughran, Brendan Kerr and Torby, who all performed for free in support of Palestine.

The money will be donated to UNWRA – a United Nations agency which gives critical support to the people of Palestine.

Glór na Móna presented the cheque for UNWRA to Khalid El-Alstal who was in Belfast cooking for Glór na Móna’s community long-table lunch, which was a fundraiser for Khalid’s friend Refat Abu Shab who is stuck in Gaza and whose family was killed by Israeli airstrikes.