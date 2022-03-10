Glór na Móna hopeful of retention of youth services

IRISH medium youth providers will meet Education Authority officials in a bid to find an alternative to proposed cuts, which would see Glór na Móna close its services.

The Upper Springfield-based organisation is faced with an £86,000 cut to its budget as the Education Authority (EA) plans to slash funding for Irish medium youth services across the region. Youth providers, who are set to meet the EA next week, have today expressed hope for the retention of the service.

It comes following a protest at the EA's Headquarters last Tuesday, when hundreds of people voiced their opposition to the cuts.

Following the protest, Education Authority Chairperson, Barry Mulholland, and its Director of Children and Young People Services, Una Turbitt, met a delegation to discuss the funding impasse. A further meeting has been scheduled for March 15 when proposals for retention of funding will be explored.

Last Tuesday's meeting was attended by representatives from Glór na Móna, including two youth club members, and Orliath Mhic Leannáin, Director of the Irish medium regional voluntary youth organisation, Fóram na nÓg.

Speaking following the meeting, Glór na Móna Director, Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh stated: "We made a strong case for the retention of our youth services and the crucial importance of ensuring that five staff and 160 young people don’t find themselves out on the street from April 1.

"We asked for transitional funding support in the short term to ensure that we can stay open and also urged EA to return to the agreed Irish Medium funding specification for West Belfast which would enable us to find a long-term and sustainable means to support our Irish medium youth service into the future. EA responded positively to our proposals and have since been in touch to arrange a meeting on March 15, where we can hopefully find a concrete resolution to the current impasse."

One of the young people in attendance at the meeting, 16-year-old Katie Irvine said: "I spoke about how Glór na Móna is really a second home to me. I’ve been attending since I was an eight-year-old and now volunteer in the junior club and have begun training as a youth worker. It breaks my heart to think that this second home and all the opportunities it has given me could be taken away from my community. I pleaded for EA to see sense and provide us with the funding we need to stay open and grow in the future and also to find a long-term solution so that we are not placed in this scenario again."

Fóram na nÓg Director, Orliath Mhic Leannáin, said: "Fóram na nÓg attended the meeting and outlined how the potential losses to our largest unit, Glór na Móna, will also be experienced by other units in local communities across the north. We argued that the removal of Irish Medium Scheme funding, without the provision of viable and adequate alternative arrangements to cover staff costs, means that all 24 of our groups will be unable to open their doors. It will also amount to a loss of recognition and status regarding the unique nature of immersive Irish Medium youth work.

"In our ongoing representative work and lobbying work with EA, we have raised this danger repeatedly and will continue to do so. We will attend the upcoming meeting with EA and wish to continue to work in partnership to find a long-term solution that ensures the continuing growth of our developing sector."