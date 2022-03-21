Irish Medium youth service funding decision this week

THE Education Authority (EA) has asked for one more week for officials to "do their best" to secure funding to retain services at Glór na Móna.

Irish Medium Youth Providers and political representatives from Sinn Féin and the Alliance Party met with senior EA officials on Tuesday in order to find a resolution to the funding impasse for the Upper Springfield organisation

Glór na Móna is faced with an £86,000 cut, which could mean the closure of a number of Irish-medium youth clubs, the decimation of vital services for young people and the loss of a number of jobs.

Glór na Móna Director, Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh, described Tuesday's meeting as "constructive", but said the EA has given no guarantee of funding.

‘We had a very positive and constructive meeting this morning with EA Director of Children and Young People Services, Una Turbitt and youth service officials," he said.

"We outlined the essential need for transitional short-term funding support to ensure that Glór na Móna can stay open and provide our young people with Irish medium youth services. We also provided a clear rationale for EA to return to the agreed Irish Medium funding specification for West Belfast which would enable us to find a long-term and sustainable means to support our Irish medium youth programmes into the future.

"EA agreed that providing specific funding that recognises the unique status of immersive Irish Medium youth services is the only way to avoid future difficulties. They committed to do their very best to find the requisite funding to retain our youth services whilst also committing to find a long-term funding solution for our sector.

"When we asked for a specific timeline, they asked for one more week but could not provide us with any guarantees that the funding would be made available. We told EA that we had already put our youth workers on protective notice and reiterated our belief that it would be inconceivable that funding for our service would end on April 1. We explained that the patience of the West Belfast community is running out with only two weeks to go until the end of the month."

Orliath Mhic Leannáin, Director of Fóram na nÓg, Irish Medium Regional Voluntary Youth Organisation, commented: "We argued for a long-term solution that will provide specific funding for Irish Medium services in West Belfast that recognises the unique nature of immersive Irish Medium youth work.

"In our view, this will set a positive policy precedent that can then be replicated across the rest of the Irish Medium youth sector to ensure the development and sustainability of our groups in the future. We reiterated our willingness to work in partnership with EA and to utilise our comprehensive Irish Medium Youth Sector audit to ensure the sustainability and future growth of our units throughout the north."