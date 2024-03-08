Go green this spring with EZ Living Interiors

GREEN is transcending its botanical roots to become a versatile neutral. Neutrals create a timeless look, but that does not mean we’re confined to only beige, ivory, taupe and grey. Green is just as universal as most classic neutrals and adds a sense of calm and harmony. Whether it’s your main furniture pieces or added as an accent, varied shades of green will bring a touch of organic sophistication to any room.



Nature

Green cultivates a nurturing environment that forms a soothing connection to nature. Especially at this time of year, a sense of calm and relaxation is welcomed into our homes. Green brings about reminders of renewal, with its connection to grass and plants budding in spring.



The Truman Oslo Pine Leather Power Recliner Sofa is a stunning green centrepiece to add to your living room. It features lush leather upholstery that radiates elegance and is the perfect green hero piece to add to your living room.





New Neutrals

Greys are being swapped for more earthy tones; green makes the perfect addition to this mix. This is branching from the evolution of Scandi-inspired designs from minimalist and cool, to warm and cozy. The usual greys are being changed out for warmer colours like off-white and taupe’s, to create an overall more cocooning vibe in homes. Green adds the perfect amount of freshness to a new neutral ensemble.



If you’re looking to dip your toe into this trend and incorporate a splash of green, accent chairs are the perfect choice. The Scandi inspired Copenhagen Green Fabric Chair captures a cool, contemporary look. Its compact footprint enhances any space without overwhelming your existing scheme.





Mood-Boosting

According to Mental Health America, the colour of your room might actually be impacting your mood. Greens are soothing and calming. It can improve your mood when you’re sad, so if you’re feeling blue this January, adding a splash of green to your main living areas may be the way to go. It’s also said to stimulate wisdom, strength, and hope. Green really does it all!



Adding a pop of colour, like the Berend Round Olive Green Velvet Cushion to your sofa, is an effortless way to add a hint of green and touch of luxury to your living room. It’s soft velvet and on trend Olive Green colour is both gorgeous and comfortable.