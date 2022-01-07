'Serious loss of life' averted during Good Shepherd blaze

A WEEKEND blaze containing four gas canisters "could have led to serious loss of life" in Poleglass, a local councillor has said.

The Fire Service was called to waste ground in the Good Shepherd Road area on Sunday after police came across a "serious fire", which was lit just yards from local homes.

Condemning those behing the incident, SDLP Councillor Brian Heading said: “The local community will no doubt be deeply concerned about this serious fire that could have led to serious loss of life in West Belfast. It is even more concerning that the Fire Service discovered four gas canisters in the fire, especially in an area so close to residential housing and with young children playing nearby.

“I unequivocally condemn those behind this irresponsible and dangerous incident. Anyone involved in reckless acts such as these must desist immediately before they lead to serious injury or death. In particular, the presence of these canisters is extremely alarming and could have escalated this incident beyond antisocial behaviour into something far worse.

“I would also like to commend our emergency services for responding so quickly to this serious incident. Their selfless actions undoubtedly prevented serious injury or death.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: "West Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Team came across a serious fire which had been lit in Good Shepherd.

"The fire was burning out of control and initially appeared to have a gas cylinder in it.

"NI Fire Service have attended and put the fire out. They discovered a further three gas cylinders in the fire. They stated the fire was increasing in temperature and had they got to the scene any later the extreme heat would have led these cylinders to explode which would have caused severe damage to the surrounding area.

"This fire was 30 metres from residential housing.

"Not only that but when police arrived there were young children in the area playing. Had these cylinders exploded these children would have been seriously injured or killed.

"How severe do these incidents have to become before the penny drops. These fires are ridiculously dangerous and they are going to cause serious injury or death. They simply have to stop.

"Whoever placed these cylinders in this fire, whether it be youths or someone fly-tipping, needs to understand the severity of what nearly happened today. It’s utter and complete madness."