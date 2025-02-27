Health and wellbeing information session in Ardoyne this Friday

THE Ashton Centre and their Bridge of Hope service are to hold a health and wellbeing information session tomorrow in Ardoyne.

It will take place at Grace Family Centre in Alliance Avenue from 9.30am-12.30pm.

Victims and survivors of the Troubles and their families are encouraged to come along and discuss their needs with Bridge of Hope’s friendly team of caseworkers. They will treat your queries in confidence and help you access services, information and support.

As well as the Health and Wellbeing Team, you will also have the opportunity to speak with Bridge of Hope Pension Officers, who will be able to provide advice on the application process for the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme, and assist you with completing the application form.

All of Bridge of Hope’s services are designed to help manage and reduce stress, and encourage the development of positive, healthy and resilient lives.

This ranges from complementary and talking therapies, to accessing pathways into education and training, or easing social isolation.

For those wanting to improve their mobility, the caseworkers can support you to access disability aids and engage in physical activity.