Green Party candidate hits out at fare increase

A WEST Belfast Green Party rep has hit out at Translink’s decision to increase fares.

It comes after Translink announced that fares would be going up across the board from this month.

Ash Jones, who is standing in the Colin DEA, says she is far from impressed by the move.

“The recent price hikes from Translink are a short-sighted and backwards move which will only worsen the cost of living crisis for the most vulnerable," she said.

“We already face poor services for socially isolated areas in West Belfast, and now we're seeing big price hikes in low-income neighbourhoods too, where people are being asked to pay more for a second class service in a cost of living crisis.”

Jones went on to outline her proposals to tackle the “abysmal and expensive service”.

“The Green Party has long been calling for transport powers for Belfast to be delegated from the Department for Infrastructure to Belfast City Council, where politicians can be held to account," she said.

“We need investment in our buses and trains, consistency and lower-cost or free transport."