ELECTION '22: Green Party launch manifesto

WITH just two weeks to go until the Assembly election the Green Party have launched their manifesto which includes a fully-costed policy to offer a basic income payment to all young people leaving care in the North of Ireland.

Announcing the policy, Lisnasharragh Councillor Brian Smyth said that for too long, Stormont has put the interests of the fortunate few above the interests of the many.

"It’s time to change that," he said.

“Owners of expensive houses valued at over £400,000 currently pay proportionately less rates than the rest of us. In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis it’s time to end tax breaks for the rich.

“We’ll use the money raised to roll out a basic income scheme for young people leaving care, giving each of them £1,000 a month for one year.

“This will provide much-needed financial support to some of our most vulnerable young people as they leave care, as well as testing the benefits of basic income, a policy which is picking up traction globally.

“A similar policy is being launched in Wales, and we believe that politicians in Northern Ireland shouldn’t be afraid of adopting cutting-edge and radical policies aimed at tackling inequality.

“It’s time to end tax breaks for mansions. It’s time to invest in our young people.”

The party launched their manifesto at an event on the Belfast Barge on Thursday. They are running a candidate in each constituency in the North.