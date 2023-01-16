Green Warriors plant over 700 native trees on Black Mountain

GREEN warriors took to the hills this week and planted 700 native trees on the Black Mountain.

The project behind the initiative, Black Mountain Rewildin, promotes and enhances biodiversity on the mountain.

Ballymurphy man Aaron Kelly, who is behind the initiative, recently won the Guardian of the Environment Award at the prestigious Aisling Awards and released a new documentary produced by Bayview Media entitled ‘Treasures of the Hills'.

“It was a really good turnout,” Aaron told the Andersonstown News. “We got over 30 people up to help plant trees, it was brilliant. It’s really starting to grow and hopefully it continues to. The more people we can get up the more work that we can get done for the nature.

Aaron explained that the purpose of the tree planting was to enhance the “important highways for nature to move across the hills".

“There’s a tree line that goes across the mountain and our goal is to thicken it. Around the hills the Black Mountain is kind of a weak point in terms of activity. The whole idea is really to thicken up the tree line and to bring it better health in the future.”

“We want the pine martens to be able to access around the hills safely. Using this tree line in the future we can spread the population out and help diversify them.”

Aaron expressed his gratitude to the Belfast Hills Partnership who provided the trees for the project.

“Every year we’ll do the tree planting and planting season is usually November until March. During then, we’ll plant. It’s all thanks to the Belfast Hills Partnership and things like that. The Belfast Hills gave us the trees and me and Niall McCann would get people on board to help planting.

“We’re all planting native trees. The trees we are planting are Pedunculate Oak, Silver Birch, Scots Pine, Rowan and Holly. A lot of nice native trees to benefit the wildlife.

“In ten, 15 or 20 years you’ll start to see it when you’re looking up at the mountain. It’s possible that someday we’ll have a temperate rainforest up there.”