Work on next stage of Falls Park due to get underway

A LOCAL councillor has welcomed news that work on the Falls Park phase of a new community greenway is set to get underway this month.

The Falls Park will form part of the £5.1million Forth Meadow Greenway, a 12 kilometre route connecting parks and open spaces from North and West Belfast.

Belfast City Council is delivering the project, with funding provided by the EU’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), the Department for Communities and the Department for Infrastructure.

Sinn Féin Councillor Stevie Corr said the latest phase of the project will bring "major improvements" to the Falls Park.

"This stage will see improvements and information boards at the Whiterock Leisure Centre entrance to the park and also upgrades to landscaping, and to the pathways within the park.

"Perhaps one of the major upgrades is further lighting going into the park which will link up and create a well-lit spine running from the very top of the park, right down to the main Falls Road entrance. This will enable much safer usage in the dark winter months and breath more positive usage into the park.

"Council staff have to be commended for their efforts on this project and it is yet another investment into the park; which alone over Féile, will see thousands attend various events in the upgraded Event Space.

"The Falls Park–City Cemetery Masterplan, which we initiated almost eight years ago, is still bringing co-ordinated funding and upgrades to the Falls Park and Cemetery. At times we have to focus on negative actions of a small minority within the Park, but I’m really happy that this next stage is about to commence."