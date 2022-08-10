Glengormley School of Traditional Music launch new CD

GLENGORMLEY School of Traditional Music have launched a CD to mark their 20th anniversary.

The launch took place at Raidió Fáilte as part of the Belfast Tradfest.

Chairperson, Ray Morgan said he was delighted with the CD launch.

"Recording the CD is one of many activities that Glengormley School of Traditional Music have staged over the last year by way of celebrating our 20th anniversary," he said.

"We were able to record the CD with support from the Lottery Fund via the Small Grants Scheme in the Arts Council NI.

"The activities, including recording the CD have been much impacted by the pandemic with the recording spread over almost a year and carried out in Mayfield Village Hall.

"Eighty GSOTM musicians both young and old, including two of our ballad groups and a group of our teachers, recorded music for the CD.

"We are delighted with the results of the recording which was produced by Donal O'Connor of Redbox Studios.

"It really has some top class traditional music on it which reflects the high standard of music being played on an ongoing basis by Glengormley School of Traditional Music pupils."

The CD can be purchased via Glengormley School of Traditional Music's klubfunder.com page here at a cost of £10 plus £1 postage.