Community makes a splash with Half Moon Lake clean-up

VOLUNTEERS from the Lenadoon community along with members and staff from Glen Parent and Youth Group came together to help tidy the grounds of the Half Moon Lake as people start to return in larger numbers to enjoy its surroundings.



The onset of Covid-19 in March 2020 meant that the same level of maintenance could not be carried out and this led to an accumulation of waste over such a long period of time.



While the Council battles to get back to fully operational level, the Cairde Loch na Leathgheali group, saw the opportunity to help out by organising the group of volunteers to carry out the community clean-up.



Pádraic Mac Coitir, chair of Cairde Loch na Leathgheali said: "Myself and others from Cairde are delighted with the work that has taken place recently. More people use the site for walks, fishing and just relaxing and we would encourage people to clean up after them and if walking their dogs for them to pick up their dirt and place it in the bags which they should have with them.''



The Lake, while very popular with local anglers is also very popular with people using its surroundings for both casual and fitness activities.



Traditionally the venue would have seen hundreds of schoolchildren from across Belfast visit the lake on field trips as part of their school's geography curriculum. The group hope that these visits will resume once schools return after the summer holidays.



The Men's Shed which meets at the Lake every Thursday morning from 10 am has recently resumed and is always keen to welcome new participants to join them. Should you wish to join either the Men's Shed or Cairde Group then contact them via Facebook.

