Prizes and gifts up for grabs at Hannahstown Christmas Market

SPIN TO WIN: Ashleen Mulholland with the Rickety Wheel. Visitors to the Christmas Market will have the opportunity to win an array of fantastic prizes

TO mark the start of the festive season, Hannahstown Community Association and Lámh Dhearg GAC have teamed up with the Housing Executive and Belfast City Council to bring a Christmas Market to the Gaelic grounds on Sunday 28 November from 2 to 6pm.



To compensate for the lack of festive spirit last year, the event is set to make even the biggest bah humbug enormously cheerful with stalls ranging from handcrafted Christmas hampers, decorations and wreaths to local cheese and food vendors.



There will even be a visit from Santa and his reindeers too. Festive music, Christmas tree lights switch-on, Christmassy arts and crafts and lots of fun for the whole family will be on offer throughout the afternoon.

Expressing his excitement at the event, Mark Mulholland from the Hannahstown Community Association said: “We are really excited and looking forward to our Christmas Market.

“The Association are confident that the local community will support and enjoy the many family-filled festive activities on offer and kickstart the Christmas atmosphere.

“It is also fantastic to bring back the big rickety wheel which was so popular in the bazaars of the past and it will be a novelty to the younger generation but will give many the chance of winning a fabulous array of prizes.”



In addition to the rickety wheel, hampers, vouchers, and cash for gifts have been donated by local businesses and the community which will be raffled on the day.



HCA representatives hope this is the first of many Christmas Markets they host, and plan to build year on year on the success of previous years.



Organisers kindly ask that you refrain from attending if you have tested positive for Covid-19 or if you have any symptoms. Wearing a mask is advised.