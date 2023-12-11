Hannahstown Darkness Into Light raises £13,800 for suicide charity

FOLLOWING the success of this year's Hannahstown Darkness Into Light walk, the organisers were able to present Suicide Awareness with a cheque for £13,800.

The money raised will go towards employing a crisis support worker and will also fund 985 sessions for 164 individuals currently in crisis.

Recipients of the service will receive a comprehensive wrap-around service which will provide them with a tool kit to help them manage, learn problem solving techniques to overcome distress and offer complementary therapies before moving towards peer group therapy designed to boost confidence and self-esteem.

Micky Boyle of Lámh Dhearg CLG said: "Lámh Dhearg CLG and Hannahstown Community Centre were delighted to present their charity partner Suicide Awareness and Support Group with a cheque for £13,800 through fundraising from their Darkness into Light Hannahstown walk which was kindly supported by Electric Ireland.

"Well done to all involved. We are currently planning the next Darkness Into Light walk for 2024 working with Pieta House 'Ending Suicide: Beginning Hope' the planning of which will start again in January 2024."