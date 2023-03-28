Occupant threatened during Havana Gardens aggravated burglary

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in North Belfast in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At approximately 2.30am, police received a report that two men had pushed their way into the property in Havana Gardens in Ardoyne and threatened the occupant.

At this stage it is not believed that anything was taken during the incident.

Enquiries are continuing and detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time or anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with the investigation, to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 312 of 25/03/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form here.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.