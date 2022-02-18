Your chance to have say on future of North Belfast

LOOK NORTH: The North Belfast Festival will take place over the last weekend of February Thomas McMullan

LOCAL people are being invited to have their say on the future of North Belfast at an upcoming event.

Look North, a weekend festival from February 25 to 27, will shine on North Belfast with a number of activities and events taking place in a number of the most historically significant venues in this part of the city.

Many of these buildings form part of the North Belfast Heritage Cluster, whose goal is to use these vital assets to help deliver heritage-led regeneration through the Great Place North Belfast project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Belfast Charitable Society.

The festival finale event, to be held on Sunday, February 27, will then focus on the future of this unique area.

Panel members Paul Sweeney, Mark Hackett, Paula Reynolds and Duncan Morrow will discuss how North Belfast’s unique heritage assets can be used as a catalyst for regeneration, how heritage, the local community and now the large university can be harnessed in order to create a vibrant space and most importantly act like a gateway into the rest of Belfast.

Paula Reynolds, CEO of Clifton House and spokesperson for Great Place North Belfast, explained: “In planning this event, as part of the wider Look North festival, we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to experience and be inspired by culture and heritage, and more importantly to have their say in what north Belfast’s future should look like.

"We feel that this part of the city has reached a critical junction. With the opening of the new Ulster University campus we can now influence how students integrate with the local community and our rich heritage, offering up so many opportunities for change and development.”

The Great Place North Belfast festival events are free to attend. For further information and full festival programme, visit the website.