Hazelwood Integrated College to provide free school meals for all students in January

CHRISTMAS APPEAL: Staff and students have collected food items which will be distributed to local families

HAZELWOOD Integrated College in North Belfast will provide free hot meals for all students in January.

The school said the move was in response to the cost of living crisis.

Principal Máire Thompson said: "I am so delighted to have kind external support helping us provide free meals for all students in January.

"The cost of living crisis is impacting many working families also and we hope this may help our families.

"Hopefully it will be one less thing that families have to worry about.

"We are fully aware that the current economic times are providing challenges for our families.

"We remain committed to doing our very best to provide our students with the best possible care and education as we can."

Meanwhile, staff and students at Hazelwood College have been collecting food and essentials for local families in need.

Staff from the College will be distributing these to homes over the next week.