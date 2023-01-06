Concern about access to government's energy support scheme

SDLP Councillor Brian Heading is to raise concerns with the Consumer Council and the Utility Regulator about the length of time it is taking customers to access information about the government’s energy support scheme.



“A constituent contacted me to say she had phoned her energy company and was met with a list of recordings and a menu of options,” he said.



“When she finally did acquire the correct option, she was informed by a recorded message the company’s customer care agents were busy and if she left her number she would be contacted.



“Clearly the lack of public offices and a shortage of staff means that customers are not getting access to information and the support they require.”



Cllr Heading said that he has particular concern in relation to those who have issues concerning the £600 energy payment but cannot get to speak directly to a person who can advise and resolve their problem.



“Private energy companies are in profit, making millions through the government providing funds instead of introducing a price cap.



“I will be contacting both the Consumer Council and Utility Regulator on the issue of a price cap and to hedge against future speculative price rises and the staffing levels in energy companies.”



The £600 energy support scheme will be delivered via a payment to the accounts of direct debit customers and keypad customers will receive a voucher which they can redeem at Post Office branches.



It is currently unclear how those in the private rental sector whose accounts may be registered in the name of their landlord will benefit from the payment.