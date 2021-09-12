Utility price hike will drive people into poverty: SDLP

A BELFAST councillor has warned that recent utility price hikes will drive people into further poverty.

SDLP Belfast councillor Brian Heading expressed his concern after SSE Airtricity announced it was raising its natural gas prices by 21.8per cent.

The Colin Councillor said rising utility bills will "hurt" the most vulnerable.

“These latest price hikes are another blow for people who are struggling within our community," he said.

"The price of everything seems to be going up, gas, electricity, with reports the price of living in general has increased.

“As we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic many people are already living close to the edge, food bank usage is at records levels, with the British Government’s furlough scheme set to end placing many jobs in jeopardy and the removal of the £20 Universal Credit uplift just weeks away. I don’t understand how people are expected to get by.

SSE Airtricity, Northern Ireland’s second largest provider of electricity will increase prices by 6.9% from 1 October 2019. Relates to network & market costs which also prompted the recent Power NI price rise. — JPCampbellBiz - Open a window, keep your distance (@JP_Biz) August 30, 2019

“This increase from SSE Airtricity will hurt people in my constituency in West Belfast, where many people use their service.

"To some families £112 per year will make a huge difference to their budgets, particularly when many are currently dealing with getting their children back to school and the associated costs that brings.

"West Belfast is already dealing with huge levels of poverty and it’s hard to see how people can be expected to keep up with these ever-rising costs."

At last Wednesday's Council meeting, Cllr Heading warned that the move to remove the £20 Universal Credit uplift would take "the food out of people's mouths", branding it "one of the cruelest things a government can do".