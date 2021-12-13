Pandemic has exacerbated waiting lists pushing people towards private sector

CALL: UNISON's Conor McCarthy in front of the new billboard on the Andersonstown Road

UNISON's RVH branch has launched a local billboard campaign to highlight ever-growing NHS waiting lists, which it says are forcing sick people towards the private sector.

The billboards – which were erected throughout Belfast – include an iconic quote from the late Aneurin Bevan, a former British Labour MP who was instrumental in the creation of the NHS. They read: "No society can legitimately call itself civilised if a sick person is denied medical aid because of lack of means."

The message in defence of the NHS comes just months after Health Minister Robin Swann said hospital waiting lists were "undermining" the principle of a free health service.

Conor McCarthy, Branch Secretary of UNISON's RVH and Muckamore Branch, said growing waiting lists are forcing people to pay for "basic healthcare".

"This is now working class people having to raise money to pay for cataract surgery, hip surgeries, or even just to see consultants for private appointments," he said.

"The private sector in health is, to a large degree, capitalising on this.

"There are a significant amount of delays and there are now up to 500,000 in the North who have yet to have their first appointment with a consultant. That is getting bigger and bigger. Those people are having to rely on loans, friends and family, and some people are even taking risky decisions to go abroad for healthcare, which has its own complications.

"All of the people on the waiting lists who are accessing private healthcare already pay through taxation for the healthcare that they should receive legally and on a statutory basis, but they're not receiving it."

Mr McCarthy added that other sick people are simply unable to access medical treatment due to "lack of means".

He insisted that the pandemic has exacerbated the North's waiting list problem, while the private sector continue to "make money as normal."

"As far as we're concerned, during a global pandemic Stormont should make the appropriate legislative changes to requisition private healthcare facilities, so that all medical resources and health resources can be available to all the public no matter what their means," he stated.