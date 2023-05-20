HEALTHWISE: Choose your sugars well – real or man-made

THE REAL THING: The 'zero' versions of popular fizzy drinks contain sweeteners which you should be aware of

FREE sugars are any sugar added to food to enhance the flavour and taste. Some examples where free sugars are found include soft drinks, and confectionery

Where we live, it’s simple: people take in too much free sugars (way above 30g per day) which leads to tooth decay and potential weight gain from too many calories from the wrong foods, i.e. high fat, sugar and salt (HFSS). Did you know that tooth decay is the number one reason for hospital admissions in children where we live? Definitely not a statistic to be proud of.

Sugar-free alternatives have been brought to the market in a process called reformulation to combat the excessive sugar intakes where we live. This is where the sugar is replaced with sweeteners that are both natural and human-made. Sweeteners don’t cause tooth decay, they have zero calories, even though some are 100 to 200 times sweeter than sugar.

Some of the most popular sweeteners used in our food chain include aspartame, acesulfame K, one or both of which is used in all the popular big-name Diet and Zero drinks. If you have the medical condition phenylketonuria (PKU) the sweetener aspartame is a no-go. Furthermore, any confectionery including chewing gum and mints that have sweeteners ending in ‘ol’ (eg: sorbitol, mannitol, xylitol, maltitol, lactitol) can trigger adverse symptoms in those with irritable bowel syndrome.

But why do people say sugar-free and sweeteners are still bad for teeth? Well, it’s not the sweeteners in the sugar-free drinks, it’s the acids that can cause tooth decay. All carbonated or fizzy drinks contain carbonic acid, phosphoric acid and citric acid that can erode your lovely smile.

One wee drink or small cup per day won’t do you much harm, but it’s always much better to switch to tooth-friendly alternatives like plain water, milk or a small serving of fruit juice. Fruit juice should be consumed with a meal to avoid erosion too.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentive nutrition@gmail.com