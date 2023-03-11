HEALTHWISE: Malnutrition – how to spot the warning signs

MALNUTRITION is a condition which happens when you do not get the correct amount of nutrients from your diet. It is a major public health concern in Ireland and the UK.

This condition can increase risk of illness and infection, falls, low mood, reduced energy levels, reduced muscle strength and overall reduced quality of life. Malnutrition can affect anyone but it is more common with older adults and those that live on their own. Signs of malnutrition include unplanned weight loss, loss of appetite and lack of interest in food.

A balanced diet is essential for health and wellbeing. You should aim for three portions of high protein foods everyday, i.e. meat, fish, eggs, nuts, beans, pulses (right, beans, peas etc), soya, tofu or other meat-free sources like Quorn. Aim for two to three portions of dairy per day, i.e. milk, cheese, yoghurt or plant-based alternatives to milk (cashew, coconut, hazelnut, oat, rice or soya) that have added calcium, vitamin B12 and iodine. Most of the Alpro brand has these added but check your labels.

Have a serving of starch (bread, rice, pasta, noodles, potatoes, oats, couscous) at each meal. Add fruit and veg to your starches to enhance flavour as well as boosting your five per day intake. If you enjoy fish, have two portions per week, one oily and one white or shell. If you don’t eat fish have an Omega 3 supplement containing a minimum of 450mg of DHA and EPA per day. If you are vegan take a natural algae supplement or take a vitamin D3 supplement between September and April containing 10ug. Take some form of probiotic like Yakult or Actimel or a vegan alternative is Biomel to help with gut health and your immune systems.

For fluid intakes aim for a minimum of 1-6 to 2.0 litres per day for female and male. Try to make sure that where you eat is as is pleasant as possible and that meals and snacks look appealing. Eating with others often helps to encourage appetite.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition @gmail.com