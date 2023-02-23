HEALTHWISE: Why we're right to go nuts for nuts

GONE are the days when your choice of nuts was between salted or dry roasted. In supermarkets now there is a great diversity of choice.

Nuts are packed with vitamin B3, B6 and vitamin E which help with energy being produced, our immune systems and protecting our cells from damage. They are also full of minerals like magnesium, iron, selenium, copper and manganese, which help with tooth enamel, reducing tiredness, reproductive function, white blood cells to fight infection and calcium storage in bone.

Nuts provide a good source of protein, which is needed for the structure of our bodies. And, of course, they are full of fat. You might think of nuts as unhealthy because of their fat content but that’s just wrong and misleading as they contain very good fats. Almonds, peanuts, hazelnuts, cashews, pistachios and macadamias belong to the Omega 9 group in which this type of fat helps maintain good cholesterol.

High cholesterol, from the bad type known as LDL, is a risk factor for coronary heart disease. Meanwhile, Brazil, pine and walnuts belong to the Omega 6 group and the type of fat in them helps with our skin health. Nuts also contain fibre which help keep our guts healthy.

On average, people where we live are eating more nuts than ever, which is partly to do with a greater interest in health and plant-based eating. A portion size of nuts is about 30g, which is about a small handful for most people. Nuts are a great snack, and you should consider taking nuts instead of confectionery or biscuits if you’re eat too sweet food.

Also, some nuts are great sautéed with pasta and rice dishes with some of my favourites for this being peanuts and cashews. Let’s all go nuts, shall we?



• Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentive nutrition@gmail.com