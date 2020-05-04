Heartache in Ardoyne after death of ‘charismatic’ Carl Mooney (15) who had a smile for everyone

TRIBUTES have been paid to a 15 year-old boy following his sudden death on Sunday (May 3).

Carl Mooney was a Year 11 pupil at St Malachy’s College and a talented gaelic footballer and hurler for Ardoyne Kickhams GAC.

In a statement, the school said: “We, at the College, are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of one of our esteemed Year 11 pupils, Carl Mooney.

“Carl was an intelligent, talented and personable Malachian who had a smile for everyone. He was a gifted sportsman and a superb linguist.

“Carl was an articulate, charismatic and excellent ambassador representing the College through his successful participation in Irish-speaking competitions.

“He will be greatly missed by both staff and pupils. The College community wishes to send its condolences to Carl’s family and close friends. May he rest in peace.”

Philip McTaggart from Ardoyne Kickhams described him an “irreplaceable” young man.

“It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the sudden passing of our under-16 player Carl Mooney.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Lisa and his family at this time.

“Carl was a valued member of our club, charismatic, funny and a leader with immense talent and ability.

“An irreplaceable young man who brought light in to every room or pitch he entered.

“He will be missed terribly by his teammates who rose up when ‘Big Carl’ was on the pitch. He was a joy to coach.

“If anyone needs to talk to their coaches, please do not hesitate to contact them.

“Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a anam óg.”

If you are feeling in distress, please contact the 24/7 helpline on 08088088000.

⭐⚫🔴 HCB would like to offer our sincere heartfelt condolences to the family of our past pupil Carl Mooney. Carl was a warm, kind hearted, athletic and academic young man who will be sadly missed by the BOG, staff, pupils and community of Ardoyne. May he rest in peace. ⭐⚫🔴 — Holy Cross Boys' PS (@HolyCrossBoys) May 4, 2020