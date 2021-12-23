Helping hand for Hospice the right option for big-hearted tech team

A big-hearted tech team in Belfast city centre has provided a Yuletide boost to the Northern Ireland Hospice to help its Christmas operations.

Options Technology staff donated £6,000 to Northern Ireland Children's Hospice to help fund Horizon House and Community Nursing teams over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Options' CEO Danny Moore said the company had enjoyed working with the hospice over recent years. "We first became involved with the Children's Hospice in early 2019 and thoroughly enjoy working with this fantastic group of individuals who deliver such valuable support to families in difficult circumstances."



NI Hospice spokeswoman Mary McCall said the funding boost would sustain "specialist palliative care services to children and infants with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions on a daily basis".