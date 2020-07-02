Jewels in the crown of North Belfast throw open their doors to locals and visitors

NORTH Belfast is home to the highest concentration of historically significant and diverse buildings in the whole of the city.

They are beautiful and unique, and each and every one has a story to tell. The North Belfast Heritage Cluster is a group of voluntary organisations that own or care for an historic building (and graveyard!) in the area. From Grade A listed city landmarks to local places of worship, the collection of what makes up the Cluster is at the heart of Belfast’s story, both past and future.

On Wednesday 1 July, thanks to funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Belfast Charitable Society, the stories and the history surrounding these listed buildings will be accessible online for the first time. Through ‘Telling Our Stories’, the Cluster wants to ensure the amazing buildings and stories of North Belfast are preserved and promoted for future generations

Over the summer, the Cluster will share local people’s affections and connections with our buildings, as well as the history behind some of our treasured artefacts.

During the month of July, the first Cluster members to feature on our website and social media will include: Frederick Street Meeting House, Belfast Orange Hall, St. Malachy’s College & The O’Laverty Library, Clifton Street Cemetery and St. Patrick’s Church & Parochial House.

Paula Reynolds, CEO of Belfast Charitable Society, explains further: “The stories of the people connected to buildings are what brings them to life. We want to ensure that more people know why north Belfast’s heritage is so important today. As well as people, the artefacts and features of these buildings tell a story too. All of them reflect a time in Belfast’s history, by their design, location and uses over the years. These are the stories we want to share and make available, all in one place, within our Great Place North Belfast website.”

Every week Great Place North Belfast will shine a spotlight on a different building. Follow on Facebook @GreatPlaceNorthBelfast or visit to find out more.

In August and September, you will hear from other North Belfast Heritage Cluster members including St. Anne’s Cathedral; Redeemer Central: Donegall Street Congregational Church; Belfast Charitable Society: Clifton House; Indian Community Centre; UniTorah: Annesley Street Synagogue; Carnegie Oldpark Library; St. Mary’s Church of Ireland Church & Halls; North Belfast Working Men’s Club; 174 Trust: Duncairn Centre; Dunlewey Addiction Services, Cliftonville Road.