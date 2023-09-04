Man punched in face during Ardoyne hijacking

POLICE are investigating a vehicle hijacking after a man was forced from his car on Jamacia Street in Ardoyne early on Sunday morning.

A man in his 30s was travelling in a silver Skoda Superb at 2.35am when he was punched in the face by a man and forced into the back of the seat as his vehicle came to a halt.

Another man then got into the vehicle and drove to the Ligoneil area of North Belfast before the victim was able to make his escape. The car was later found burned out in the same area a short while later.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Our investigation has just begun and anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area, or has information that could help enquiries such as CCTV, mobile or dash-cam footage, you can call us on 101, and quote reference number 318 of 03/09/23.

"You can also make a report to police online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org"