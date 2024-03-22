Hinch scoop double honours at global whiskey awards

A Co Down distillery founded by local entrepreneur Terry Cross has won big at the global whiskey awards in London.

The Hinch tipples wowed judges, scooping an unprecedented brace of gold medals and 'best in category' accolades.

"Hinch Distillery was the big Irish winner at the World Whiskies Awards," says head of international sales for Hinch, West Belfast man Michael Morris. "That's a remarkable achievement for Hinch when you consider that we were up against some of the most illustrious brands from across the island, Scotland, USA and the rest of the world."

Launched in 2019 in Temple, Co Down, the expansive Hinch Distillery now exports its range of whiskeys and gins to over 30 countries.

Founder Terry Cross was at the helm of global print and packaging company Deltaprint in Andersonstown when it sold to Finnish multinational Huhtamaki in 2016.