Hargey commits to tackling Holyland anti-social behaviour problems

COMMITMENT: Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey visited the Holyland in the early hours of Wednesday morning

COMMUNITIES Minister Deirdre Hargey has invited several of her Executive colleagues and statutory agencies to take part in a Strategic Partnership Group aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour and poor infrastructure in the Holyland.

It comes as the South Belfast MLA faced calls to update the residents' Strategic Partnership Group, which was established in March.

The beginning of the academic term has seen widespread disorder in the Holyland, with at least 12 people arrested last week.

SDLP MLA Matthew O' Toole has welcomed the Minister's establishment of the Strategic Partnership Group, but said it "needs to start producing a serious and transformative plan".

Ms Hargey has since expressed her commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour.

"I am determined to fundamentally change the area by tackling issues such as HMO (homes of multiple occupants) regulations, standards for safe housing and ensuring community safety," the Sinn Féin MLA said.

"I have invited the Minister for Infrastructure, Justice and Economy along with Belfast City Council, police and universities to make sure immediate actions can be taken.

"I am committed to addressing these issues, working with residents and relevant agencies to make sure this is delivered."

Meanwhile, the Sinn Féin Minister joined party colleagues and members of the Lower Ormeau Residents' Action Group (LORAG) on a visit to the Holyland in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"I've been talking to some of the residents here tonight who are distraught, who are angry, who are tired," she said.

"I am committed to work with other Executive Ministers – I can't do this on my own – to overcome those issues in the short, medium, and longer term.

"I am committed to addressing that in the time ahead."