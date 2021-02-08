Digital divide hampers home-schooling for less well-off

WHILE our schools remain closed to most pupils and learning continues to be delivered online, the problems thrown up by ‘digital poverty’ – a lack of money for key equipment and data bills – are becoming more evident. As parents juggle working from home with the demands of their children’s education we are seeing more parents sharing devices with their children and problems arising around access to computers to complete their school work.

Angie Mervyn, Education Programme Manager with the West Belfast Partnership Board (who was appointed to the Education Authority last week), believes that home schooling children has brought the issues surrounding digital poverty to the fore. Speaking to the Andersonstown News she said: “Home schooling has highlighted the issue of the digital divide.

“Schools have been able to offer loans of devices but we have families who may not have enough devices to allow their children to participate in learning or they are having serious problems with a lack of access to Wifi. We are finding that parents are having to hotspot their phones which is leading to increases in mobile phone bills and leading to less money to be spent on essentials such as food, heating and electricity.

Disappointing that the @rtenews feature on the benefits/limitations of live vs pre-recorded #homeschooling sessions had a sole academic focus. With no reference to the #mentalhealth benefits of live interactions for #connection #community Also the #voiceofthechild notably absent — Dr. Colman Noctor (@colnoc77) February 7, 2021

“Our feedback is also showing us that it is very difficult for a working parent to juggle home schooling whilst working from home. Some parents are having to let children use their devices which means they are working later and that is eating into quality time that they should be spending with their families. There has also been a massive increase in the number of children of key workers attending school. It has been very stressful for parents and we have been posting resources on our Facebook and Twitter to ease parental stress.”

That’s a view shared by the principal of St Clare’s Primary School Cathal O’Doherty. He told the Andersonstown News how he and his colleagues are trying to overcome the difficulties faced by children with the transition to online learning.

“We are aware that a number of our pupils are having difficulties with the transition to online learning and I have spent the last few days going around our teachers to find out which students haven’t been engaging as much as they should be which has allowed me to reach out to the parents personally to see how we as a school can help them,” said Cathal. “Some of the issues we are seeing relate to network problems, a lack of access to equipment and, for those who have been particularly hard hit due to these circumstances, we have put together work in a physical pack for them but we would much prefer them to be participating in the online learning.

“There are some households where the only device available to pupils is a phone and we have been trying to help out where possible by loaning out devices. We are aware that our parents are facing major difficulties and this is especially evident in an area of high social deprivation. Home schooling has raised the real issue of digital poverty which feeds into financial hardship.”

CHILDREN OF KEY WORKERS

Cathal also detailed how he is seeing increasing numbers of children of key workers attending school and the impact this is having on his staff. “Last March we would have had around 14 to 16 pupils on the school premises per day, now we have over 70, so that in itself is putting pressure on our staff as they have to divide their time between face to face teaching, online learning and online monitoring.

See below the links to our GCSE facebook pages both filled with lots of useful tutorial videos...https://t.co/NzysKBFO5Dhttps://t.co/OcHUseZpa2 pic.twitter.com/E3YeUEhO14 — WBPB (@WestBelfastPB) January 6, 2021

“We are also acutely aware of the impact that this is having on the mental health of our school community and have put resources online for our parents, pupils and staff.” Some key workers consider themselves lucky in that they have been able to continue to send their children to school. One such parent, Emma Doherty, spoke to the Andersonstown News of her experience sending her daughter to school three days a week and home schooling her on her days off.

“I recognise that I am in a lucky position as I know that if I was working from home and trying to juggle that with home schooling then I would find it quite difficult,” said Emma. “My daughter’s teachers have been extremely helpful and have made it clear that we will be alright if we get some pieces of work done and that she is continuing with her reading.

“While I have some concerns sending her into school while I am at work, I am more worried about her mental health as when we are home schooling she has the work completed within an hour and a half but she can’t go out and play with her friends so she is sitting about the house on her iPad. While she is in school she has been kept in a routine and we have been able to go on walks in the evenings but while I have been home schooling her she hasn’t had the motivation to go out on those walks.”

NEWCOMER FAMILY

However, not all families have had the same experience. Sawsan Alhashimi and her children are a newcomer family who have settled in West Belfast from Iraq. Speaking to this paper, she outlined the difficulties that she and other newcomer parents are facing when trying to home school their children.

“I have had some difficulties with home schooling my children as they are at completely different stages,” said Sawsan “My eldest child is in secondary school and my youngest is in primary six. My eldest child sometimes struggles with her work but when she needs the assistance of the teacher it can take some time before they are able to get back to her as they are having to answer all the children’s queries individually.

“However, my youngest child is doing quite well but my children are finding it difficult to cope without seeing their friends. My children are lucky in that I have been able to provide them with devices. However, we are a newcomer family and I would have a number of friends from the Syrian community who are really struggling and we are having to help and support each other so that our children can continue to develop their education.”