Period poverty campaigner gives short shrift to Boris Johnson letter

THE founder of a local charity aimed at tackling period poverty has given short shrift to an award from the British Prime Minister, describing Boris Johnson as the "leader of a heartless and incompetent party".

Katrina McDonnell, founder of the The Homeless Period Belfast (HPB), received the letter from Mr Johnson, recognising her as a UK 'Point of Light'. Although the letter was dated November 16 2021, it arrived on Tuesday January 11.

Commenting on the record of the Prime Minister and his party, the North Belfast woman said her organisation does not want recognition from someone who "perpetuates poverty".

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that almost two million more people are living in poverty since the Tories came to power in 2010, with some 8,280,860 people experiencing poverty across the UK during the 2019/20 financial year.

Ms McDonnell was also scathing in her criticism of the Prime Minister's attendance at a party at 10 Downing Street during the first lockdown, when she and others were involved in voluntary outreach and campaign work.

Ms McDonnell said: "Of course it’s always very humbling and gratifying to receive recognition and awards for the work you do, but not from a Tory. Not from a shambolic leader of a heartless and incompetent party who has handled his leadership and one of the biggest crises of our time catastrophically.

"During lockdown on 20th May 2020, while I was burning myself out delivering hundreds of period product donations to those in need, Boris Johnston was drinking and socialising with his lying, corrupt party. One rule for us and another for them.

"Let’s be clear, Boris doesn’t give a damn about us and the work we do in our community. If we had a more compassionate government, then the work we do, and have been doing for more than five years, would no longer be needed.

"We don’t want to have to keep doing relentless work at HPB for another five years; we want it to cease to exist. We don’t want awards of recognition from the very PM that perpetuates poverty; we want free period products in all toilets so we can put an end to period poverty.

"But that’s what these awards are all about – they try to incentivise you to keep going so the people who actually have the power to make change, don’t have to take on the responsibility.



"We’ll take the award and the recognition because we know deep down it was a team behind him who recognised us, chose us and did the work, but we’ll not be fooled into thinking Boris cares about our cause and campaign when he hasn’t shown an iota of compassion in the entirety of his time in office."