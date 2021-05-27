‘Homemade weapon’ found in Falls Park

Belfast City Council staff have found a 'homemade weapon' in a busy West Belfast park.

The weapon was found in Falls Park last Tuesday.

PSNI in West Belfast posted an image of the object on social media and said: "West Belfast Neighbourhood Officers were tasked to Falls Park today due to Belfast City Council staff having found this offensive weapon within the park.

"This is an area used by the whole community, including families with young children who could have seriously hurt themselves if they had found it or fallen on it.

"This weapon has been homemade by someone and they seriously need to consider this risk taking behaviour and the effect it can have on themselves and others."