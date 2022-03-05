Honorary Degree for Hazelwood’s Inspirational Principal Máire

THE Principal of Hazelwood Integrated College in North Belfast is to receive an Honorary Degree from Ulster University for ‘Services to Education’.

Máire Thompson will receive her degree from the new Chancellor of Ulster University, Dr Colin Davidson, at a ceremony in March.

At the ceremony, the University will recognise the outstanding contributions of ten distinguished educators, journalists, playwrights, leaders, and humanitarians both locally and globally.

The entire Hazelwood school community is extremely proud of their Principal and this accolade is thoroughly deserved.

Máire has been involved in education for twenty-four years and is currently in her ninth year as Principal, having been named the ‘UK Principal of the Year’ in 2017.

Máire led Hazelwood Integrated College to be shortlisted in 2019/2020 and 2020/ 2021 for the ‘UK School of the Year’.

Prior to her current headship, Máire was Principal of Malone Integrated College. Both schools that Máire has led have won the ‘Derrytrasna Award’ for Outstanding Pastoral Care.

The Chair of the College's Board of Governors, Trevor Parkhill MBE, said that the award of an honorary doctorate was "timely recognition" of Maire's contribution to "improving the standard of educational provision in Northern Ireland".

It will also recognise her "outstanding leadership qualities" which have been seen to "great effect" during her period as Principal of Hazelwood Integrated College.

Ulster University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew, said: “As a society and as individuals we have faced many challenges over the past two years.

"It is therefore timely and uplifting that we are now in a position to be able to honour these outstanding role models.

"Each of these individuals demonstrate leadership, resilience, integrity, progressive thinking, determination, talent and creativity, and they are a source of inspiration to us all.”