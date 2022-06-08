Two men arrested over Simon Coveney Ardoyne security alert

CALM BEFORE STORM: Fr Gary welcomes bridge-builders to the Houben Centre minutes before the evacuation Thomas McMullan

DETECTIVES investigating a hijacking and security alert in North Belfast in March have arrested two men.

The incident on Friday, March 25 saw Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney evacuated from an event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation at the Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road.

A funeral service at nearby Holy Cross church was also disrupted.

Police said the driver of a van was threatened by two gunmen in the Sydney Street West area of the Shankill and forced to drive a device – which he believed to be a live bomb – to the church.

The suspect device, which was discovered in a vehicle left in the shared carpark of the Houben Centre and Holy Cross Church was later made safe.

On Wednesday, a 46-year-old male was arrested under the Terrorism Act in the Shankill area. Two suspected firearms have been recovered and a vehicle has been taken away for examination.

As part of the operation, a 51-year-old male was arrested in the Ballymena area under the Terrorism Act. A van has been seized and taken away for examination.

Both men were taken to the Serious Crime Suite of Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.