Housing agent agrees to survey Springfield streets with mould and damp

A HOUSING agent has agreed to survey houses under its management in three streets in the Springfield area, a Falls Councillor has confirmed.

The news come after residents living in Fort Street, Forest Street and Forfar Street launched a campaign calling for better housing in the area. The campaigners have said the poor living conditions within their homes include black mould, dampness and an influx of slugs. The residents have also stressed health concerns after speaking with neighbours, many of whom complain of suffering from either constant sickness, asthma, or COPD.

Speaking with the Andersonstown News, Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan said the move follows a meeting between Sinn Féin, the Clonard Residents' Association and a local housing agent.

“There are residents in Fort, Forest and Forfar streets who are living in homes overrun by damp and mould. No one should be living like this in this day and age,” Cllr Canavan said.

“We have already had meetings with Environmental Health and the Housing Executive to highlight these deplorable conditions.

“We recently met with a local housing agent as many of the homes are private rentals. They have agreed to survey all the houses under their management in these streets.

“The conditions we have witnessed in many of these homes are unacceptable. Sinn Féin will continue to campaign with local residents until all the outstanding issues are addressed.”