Housing Executive grants £20k to community projects in North Belfast

GRASSROOTS projects helping tenants across North Belfast are benefiting from almost £20,000 – courtesy of the Housing Executive’s Community Involvement grants.

Support is being provided for a range of initiatives, encouraging improved health and wellbeing in local communities, environmental upgrades, intergenerational activities and getting people more digitally engaged.

Belfast Exposed’s See Our Voice project has been awarded £4,985 in the latest allocations. See Our Voice involves using photography to engage with people in the New Lodge, Duncairn, Cliftonville and Tiger’s Bay areas who have been affected by issues such as bereavement, suicide, addiction and conflict related trauma.

Almost £5,000 has gone to Team JVC Hub, a church-based group in Newtownabbey, for a project called The Real Me I Didn’t See.

Twelve women will take part in life skills coaching sessions and will be taught how to handle tools as part of accredited vocational skills training enabling them to proactively promote positive mental health and wellbeing, encouraging resilience and capacity building among vulnerable or high-risk groups.

Digital skills is the focus for the YEHA Project and their Digital Minds initiative, which has received almost £5,000 to train a dozen 12 to 17-year-olds. Young people taking part will create digital content such as posters, graphics, videos and music and use them to raise awareness of mental health among young people in the local community.

Ardoyne Association received £4,999 for community health and wellbeing activities to stimulate and empower local people to meet new people, reduce stress and anxiety and improve the environmental conditions in the neighbourhood.

Gerard Flynn, the Housing Executive’s area manager for North Belfast, said: “We are very fortunate to work with many amazing community groups and volunteers who provide vital support for local people.

“They do fantastic work and are the backbone of our communities. Throughout the year they provide support, compassion and dedication and enable our communities to make where they live better for everyone.

“Moreover, community groups meticulously plan activities which help make a real difference to so many lives. We very much appreciate their hard work and we are delighted to be able to support these essential projects.”