Housing Executive rent increases 'deeply concerning'

A WEST Belfast MLA has described the increase in Housing Executive (NIHE) rents as deeply concerning following an announcement that rents would be increased by seven per cent from April.

The Housing Executive currently owns around 85,000 homes in the North and rents have been subjected to rent freezes for five of the last seven years, partly on account of pandemic but also the current cost of living crisis.

Tenants who are on housing benefit or universal credit won’t see their rents go up and will be exempt but those who are not will see an average increase of around £5 a week.

NIHE rents would normally have fallen under the prerogative of the Department of Communities but as Stormont is currently not sitting due to the DUP’s boycott over the Protocol, the decision to raise rents was instead taken by a senior civil servant.

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly said the proposed increases are deeply concerning, especially during the current cost of living crisis.

The West Belfast MLA said: “Confirmation that Housing Executive rents will be increased by seven per cent is deeply concerning and will add more pressure on struggling families.

“This is the biggest rise in Housing Executive rents for many years at time when people are struggling to keep the heat and lights on.

“Decisions like this are the outworking of the DUP’s failure to form an Executive that has left departments at the mercy of savage Tory budget cuts and no local minister working to protect families during a cost of living crisis.

“We need an Executive formed and parties working together to support workers and families now. That’s the best way to protect people.”

The housing executive have now raised their rent up by 7%. People are struggling to live as it is. This is completely unacceptable. How are people meant to cope at all? — Caitlín McCotter (@caitlin_mc1) February 21, 2023

Grainia Long, Chief Executive of the Housing Executive, said rent increases were needed to ensure services and repairs would not be cut back, while the cost of materials which has risen in line with inflation were also taken into account.

“We are acutely aware of the financial pressures being faced by our tenants. Working alongside the Department for Communities, we wanted to ensure that the impact on tenant’s affordability was kept to minimum, while at the same time make sure that we can continue to invest in our homes and provide tenant services.

“Rents pay for services to tenants. The decision to increase rents ensures ongoing investment in our tenants’ homes and continued provision of customer and neighbourhood services.

“A further rent freeze would have amounted to a cut in services, whereas the new rent level will improve our ability to invest in our stock and work to keep our tenants safe, warm and dry, and ensure sustainable levels of pay for our staff. It has also taken into the account the rate of inflation and rising costs for goods and materials."