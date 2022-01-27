Oil leak leaves mum-of-two cold and out of pocket

A SINGLE mother with two toddlers has spoken of her struggle to heat her home this winter due to an underground oil leak in the temporary accommodation she has been allocated.

In December, Caoimhe Brownlee moved into a single let – rented accommodation from the private sector – in Lenadoon after three years of living in hostels. The 22-year-old, whose children are aged one and three, said she soon discovered that her heating was not working.

After several visits from heating engineers, who failed to identify the problem, she discovered that oil was emanating from burst pipe under her garden.

"I didn't know there was an oil leak until I signed for the house," she said.

"I only saw the front of the house, I didn't see the garden because they couldn't find the keys.

"I signed for it because I was waiting for a house for ages, but then I realised I had no heat."

The young mum said she has spent £400 on oil in the past three weeks, including a £125 top-up that lasted two days.

"It has been awful," she said,

Ms Brownlee also expressed fear that the oil leak could cause serious illness for her two children, adding: "I've nowhere else to go."

It is understood that Homecare, which manages the property on behalf of a private landlord, has advised that it may be necessary to install a new oil pipe at the property. The company has also requested oil receipts from Ms Brownlee.

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: "We can confirm we have offered the family new temporary accommodation, but that offer has been declined."