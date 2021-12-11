WATCH: Minister Hargey sets out her stall to build 100,000 new homes

STRATEGY: Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has encouraged people to take part in her Housing Strategy consultation

COMMUNITIES Minister Deirdre Hargey has set out plans to deliver over 100,000 homes over a 15 year period.

The Sinn Féin MLA for South Belfast made the announcement as her draft Housing Supply Strategy was launched for public consultation.

Ms Hargey's strategy aims to deliver a mix of social and "affordable homes" during the lifetime of the strategy.

🎥.@CommunitiesNI Minister @DeirdreHargey outlines her commitment to deliver good quality, affordable homes that meet the needs of our changing population through her draft Housing Supply Strategy pic.twitter.com/ZqdjdqcLXc — Communities NI (@CommunitiesNI) December 8, 2021

The Minister said she wants "at least a third of these homes to be social homes", meaning the strategy could see over 60,000 homes built for the private sector.

"These homes will be high quality and deliver for a wide range of needs, including the needs of our ageing population, those with disabilities and our children and young people," Ms Hargey said.

“Transforming housing supply will require a collective response from the Executive and real collaboration. It must major on engaging with those people who are in housing need. This approach is built on the principle that those who are most affected by poor housing are best placed to help design or redesign it."

Consultation on the strategy will run until 9 February 2022.

The Minister continued: “Access to a safe and secure home is a basic human right – I have set out how I will build quality homes where they are needed. My department is seeking your views on my draft Housing Supply Strategy.



“Your participation in this stage of the strategy development is critical and I would urge you to get involved.



“Everyone should have access to a safe, secure and affordable place to call home – lets make this happen.



Details of the consultation documents and online survey can be found here.

The Minister's announcement comes a year after her successor and party colleague, Carál Ní Chuilín, took the decision to privatise part of the Housing Executive, turning it into a "housing mutual/co-operative model" and enabling it to borrow money to build homes.