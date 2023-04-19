Hugo Magee 'devoted his life to Ardoyne Youth Club'

TRIBUTES: Hugo Magee passed away at the weekend

TRIBUTES have been paid to an Ardoyne man who "devoted his life" to young people in the community.

Hugo Magee passed away over the weekend.

Hugo was youth worker in charge of Ardoyne Youth Club, and a Eucharistic Minister and also led a prayer group. In later years he was chair of the After-schools Club.

Ardoyne Youth Club said: "It is a sad day in our community and a sad day for anyone who has been involved in Ardoyne Youth Club.

"Hugo Magee devoted his life to Ardoyne Youth Club and the young people in our community.

"Hugo was a leader, father figure, and role model to so many people of over decades of service in AYC.

"Rest in Peace Hugo."

Anyone looking to pay their final respects to Hugo Magee, he is reposing in O'Kanes Funeral Home in Donegall Street until Saturday.

Hugo's remains will be leaving his house in Holmdene Gardens this Saturday (April 22) at 11.30 am. for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in Holy Cross Chapel in Ardoyne. Cremation afterwards in Roselawn Crematorium at 2pm.