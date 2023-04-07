Falls and Shankill come together to form human peace line to mark 25 years of GFA

TOGETHER: Falls Residents' Association, including Robert McClenaghan, right, are involved in organising the cross-community event

A CROSS-COMMUNITY event to mark 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement will take place on Friday afternoon.

A Human Peace Wall will be formed bringing the Falls Road and the Shankill community together. Organised by New Life City Church with the Falls Residents’ Association, music and songs will be performed between the gates at noon.

Lord Mayor Tina Black will be attending on the day along with young groups, community organisations, churches and politicians.

“This is peace and reconciliation at a ground level,” said Robert McClenaghan from the Falls Residents' Association.

“Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement, it is crucial that we keep on building, the contacts and the relationships between the Falls and the Shankill to have that conversation about what happens next, in the next five years and what does that look like.”

During the event, everyone will stand still for 25 seconds as a symbolic gesture for the 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

“We have done a lot of cross-community projects with the Falls Residents’ Association,” said Pastor Jonathan from New Life City Church.

“We’re going to form a human peace wall which will be made up of people from the Shankill and the Falls Community.

“We are hoping to show that there is a lot of people on the ground who are moving forward, who are working together and are developing partnerships and relationships. We want to show that there is a better hope for our future.”

New Life City Church and the Falls Residents’ Association have recently held a number of successful events including a choral service during Christmas and Irish dancing on St Patrick’s Day.

The Human Peace Line will begin to form at 12:45pm on Friday at Northumberland Street.