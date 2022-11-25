Parties hit out at threats of water charges

RESISTANCE: MLA Gerry Carroll said people would resist any attempt to impose water charges on the people of the North

THE Secretary of State's warnings that he will impose water charges on the people of the North, if an Executive is not formed by the time of the 2023-24 budget, has been condemned.

Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy warned against the move and said that he stopped water charges when he was DRD minister. People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll warned the Secretary of State that any attempt to implement water charges will be met with mass resistance.

Speaking earlier, Heaton-Harris issued dire warnings to political parties in the North, and attacked them for causing an alleged £660 million overspend in the budget.

“If the executive has been restored in time for a budget for 2023/24, the UK Government will continue to work constructively with executive ministers, including on a sustainable budget that works for the people of Northern Ireland and supports economic growth."

“My department will continue to work closely with the Northern Ireland Department of Finance ahead of the next financial year to identify what steps could be taken."

“Amongst the options we will examine will be water charges and/or increasing income from regional rates, to ensure citizens in Northern Ireland, and all taxpayers are treated fairly and the 2023/24 budget is balanced from the outset of the year."

Heaton-Harris attacked political parties claiming the North had received 21 per cent higher budget than anywhere else in the UK, and yet still resulted in a massive overspend.

It is with significant regret that I am now setting a Northern Ireland Budget.



I have a clear message to the NI parties; if they disagree with my budget, the best outcome is for a restored Executive to consider and revise the position I have set out.https://t.co/DXes0okb6i pic.twitter.com/MkcPHdcVPf — Chris Heaton-Harris MP (@chhcalling) November 24, 2022

Responding, West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll said: “Tens of thousands have taken to the streets to oppose water charges in the past and they will undoubtedly do so again if needs be.

“We already pay for water through our rates and the message is the same now as ever – we won’t pay twice."

“The Tories are proposing to punish the people for the actions of their one-time allies in the DUP. They are threatening communities because they have no other plan to deal with this crisis.

“The recent elections debacle proves that the Secretary of State is not beyond making idle threats. But if he intends to follow through on this proposal then he will be met with mass resistance.”

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy also expressed concern regarding Heaton-Harris' statement.

“The British Secretary of State has also signalled his intention to introduce water charges and rise rates on people and businesses during an inflation crisis. This will only add to the cost of living and the cost of doing business.

"I stopped the imposition of water charges when I was DRD minister with the full support of Executive colleagues."

The former Finance Minister concluded: “A three-year budget which I proposed to the Executive should have been agreed months ago to enable proper planning of public services.

"The DUP’s refusal to allow the Executive to set a budget and its subsequent collapse of the institutions has left departments struggling to control spending and now a one-year budget has been set towards the end of the financial year. This is hugely damaging for public services, particularly the health service which desperately needs financial certainty.”