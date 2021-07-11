Improvement work underway at Half Moon Lake

IMPROVEMENT work has started this week on the Half Moon Lake in Lenadoon.

Belfast City Council staff are clearing weeds and litter at the popular wildlife haven throughout the summer with plans to clear vegetation in the area once the bird nesting season has finished in September.

Essential maintenance works are continuing at Half Moon Lake this week, but we hope to have the space back in full use by Friday 9 July. Sorry for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/exJMi1EP2f — Belfast City Council #AWeeBitOfHope (@belfastcc) July 5, 2021

The lake is a former mill pond which powered machinery for the linen industry, but now features walkways allowing people in the area a place to relax.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Arder Carson welcomed the work, which he described as “long overdue”.

“This is a small oasis in the heart of the Lenadoon community, a hidden gem if you like,” he said.

“It has been an invaluable resource for people particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is extensively used by a range of community groups and individuals from Men’s Shed to a local fishing club.

“The Council has an obligation to maintain it to a high standard as they do with green and blue infrastructure across the city.

“The current maintenance work is long overdue and I will be pushing council for further improvements and additions.”