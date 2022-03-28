Campaigners welcome decision to reject Hightown waste incinerator plans

REFUSED: A planning application for an incinerator in Hightown has been refused

PLANNING permission for a large waste treatment facility in North Belfast has been refused by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

The application by Arc21 proposes a residual waste treatment facility that has the ability to thermally treat 300,000 tonnes per year of municipal waste on the site of the former Hightown Quarry on the Boghill Road.

Arc21, the umbrella waste management group for 11 councils, had proposed to construct the incinerator and waste sorting plant.

Minister Mallon said: "I consider that this development for a residual waste treatment facility in the former Hightown Quarry of Boghill Road should be refused.

Today I'm announcing my decisions on three planning applications:



A major heritage led regeneration scheme, Upperlands near Maghera - Approved.



Gruggandoo Wind Farm in the Mournes - to a Public Inquiry.



Arc21 Waste Treatment Facility in Hightown - Refused. pic.twitter.com/h80s0n4XPS — Nichola Mallon (@NicholaMallon) March 27, 2022

"I have carefully considered all the information before me and I have listened to the concerns of local people and their public representatives. There have been in excess of 5,000 objections to this application.

“My priorities for this assembly mandate were to improve lives, connect communities, grow a balanced economy and tackle the climate emergency.

"In respect of the latter, I am committed to climate action, and promoting recycling is an important aspect in that regard.

"This development could result in an increased market for waste disposal and to maintain a facility such as this, in addition to the other approved waste facilities, could discourage recycling.

"I am not persuaded that there is a need for this specific facility. In that context I do not consider there to be any need for this proposal."

A spokesperson for Arc21 said there was still a "clear need" to develop a "new, modern waste infrastructure" for the region.

"The proposed facilities would boost recycling, reduce emissions and provide green electricity.

"It is essential that Arc21 has an opportunity to review the planning reasons behind the minister's statement and we will carefully consider the announcement in that light over the next few days."

Campaign group NoARC21 thanked Minister Mallon for the decision and their supporters for their "continued support against this unneeded incinerator".

Sinn Féin North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly said: “There’s a huge sense of relief right across North Belfast and South Antrim that permission for the proposed Hightown incinerator has been finally refused.

“Well done to NoArc21, community activists and the broad range of political and civic representatives that came together to stop this unwanted incinerator being forced upon the community.

“Well done also to the DFI Minister for this common sense decision which was backed up so strongly by a large petition and logical arguments against the viability and safety of this proposal.

“The impact such a toxic proposal would have had upon the surrounding neighbourhoods and the wider Belfast and South Antrim environments would have been hugely significant so the relief is real and tangible.

“I’m confident that other campaigners will analyse this wonderful campaign and use it as a model of best practice in bringing a wide range of groups, political parties and the media on board to spread the message and inform everyone about the facts behind the spin.

“Well done to everyone that contributed during the years of campaigning, it’s now time to look forward and plan a positive future for the area without the threat of the Hightown incinerator hanging over us all.”

South Antrim Alliance MLA John Blair said the decision was "right" and a result of "community and political pressure".

“This is the right decision for residents both in Mallusk and further afield,” he said.

“It is the result of sustained pressure by the local community and cross-party opposition across South Antrim and North Belfast. That hard work, led by the NoArc21 group, has now prevented this proposal going ahead and my thanks go to all who played a part."