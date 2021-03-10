Worrying increase in parents’ addiction reports

PARENTS who may be suffering from addiction have been urged to seek help as data shows that the number of people contacting the NSPCC helpline with concerns about parents’ use of drugs and alcohol has increased by 66 per cent since the start of the pandemic.



The helpline provides adults with a place they can get advice and support, share their concerns about a child or get general information about child protection 365 days a year.

In the period before the first national lockdown (6 Jan – 22 Mar 2020), there was an average of 709 contacts a month from adults worried a child was being placed at risk by their parent or carer’s use of drink and/or drugs, according to the new NSPCC stats.



In the ten months since then (1 Apr – 31 Jan 2021) this increased to an average of 1,178 contacts a month, with a record 1,369 in October alone.



In total, there were 11,784 contacts – the equivalent of more than 38 a day. Many of these were so serious they had to be reported to external agencies such as the police and children’s services.



Living in a household where a parent or carer misuses substances does not necessarily mean a child will experience abuse, but it can make it more difficult for parents to provide safe and consistent care and this can lead to abuse or neglect. It can also have a serious impact on children’s emotional well-being.



Fra Stone from the Community Drug Programme at the Falls Community Council said whilst the figures released by the NSPCC are very concerning, they are not totally surprising.

“At the start of the first lockdown, the potential for increased drug and or alcohol misuse in the home and all the inherent risks to the family and the family infrastructure was highlighted, not only by the Community Drug Programme but by other organisations working in West Belfast. In fact, a number of organisations met regularly, online, to discuss these issues and when need to share expertise and resources.”



Continuing he added: “When people talk or think about misusing drugs or alcohol they primarily think about young people, they usually don’t think of parents, and when it’s a parent who is misusing, the family structure can break down more rapidly, children are affected more and now with the added strain of the lockdowns, when families are together constantly, these issues become more concentrated.



“I would ask parents, family members or friends to seek help or advice on how to change behaviour for the welfare of not just themselves, but also for their family.”



Joanne McDonnell, NSPCC Helpline Northern Ireland Service Head, explained: “Parental substance misuse can have a seriously detrimental impact on the whole family. The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have made things worse for families affected by addiction.



“At the NSPCC helpline in Northern Ireland, we’ve not only seen a rise in contacts and referrals from across the UK but we’re also seeing families who weren’t previously known to children’s services requiring help and support for substance misuse.



“The pressures on families at the moment are unprecedented and it is no surprise that we are hearing that parents and carers are struggling with substance misuse. To keep our children safe, it’s vital that those who are relying on drugs and alcohol, to the extent that the care of their children is being compromised, must seek help.”



Parents, or family members, who may be worried about their own behaviour, or someone else’s, or simply need some advice, should contact the Community Drug Programme by phone 028 9020 2030 or by email.