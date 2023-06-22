Preliminary inquest hearing into 1975 killing of Patrick Crawford (15) to begin today

INQUEST: Patrick Crawford was 15 when he was shot dead by the army inside the grounds of RVH

A PRELIMINARY hearing of the inquest into the killing of Patrick Crawford (15) will begin today – in advance of the publication of the British government's contentious Legacy Bill which is due to be published next week.

Patrick Crawford was 15 when he was shot dead by the British Army in the grounds of Royal Victoria Hospital on 10 August 1975. He was killed by a single velocity bullet which struck him in the chest. Patrick was shot whilst walking with two women, Mrs Kathleen Faloon and Mrs, Annie Miskimmon, as he returned home from a Dunville Park anti-internment rally.

Both women gave evidence at the original inquest in December 1979 that Patrick was unarmed and had asked to accompany them from the Grosvenor Road to the Falls Road because he was afraid. Patrick's family maintain it was the British Army who killed him.

The Coroner, Judge Gilpin opened the inquest in March 2022 and heard evidence including statements of evidence from family members before adjourning the inquest to hear evidence from pathology and ballistic experts as well as other civilian and any military witness evidence once full disclosure had been provided by the MoD, PSNI and other state agencies.

In 2021, before the inquest opened the coroner had directed that the MoD and PSNI to identify and trace potential military and police witnesses. At an earlier preliminary hearing this year, the MoD submitted to the court that a list of over 600 potential military witnesses had been collected.

The coroner directed that work to trace and identify military witnesses should be completed. The coroner also said in 2021 that all radio logs and any other relevant documents in relation to the army presence in the RVH be disclosed to the court and next of kin representatives as soon as possible.

Having fought for years to obtain the fresh inquest in 2015, the family of Patrick Crawford are committed to the completion of the inquest into the death of their brother.

The family have asked that any witnesses having any information which might assist the inquest process contact their solicitor Patricia Coyle of Harte Coyle Collins as soon as possible. They can contact Patricia Coyle at Harte Coyle Collins, 9-15 Queen Street, Belfast, BT1 6EA, 02890 278227.