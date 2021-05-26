St John the Baptist and Bunscoil Phobal Feirste embrace the return of schools sports

THIS week saw the long-awaited return of inter-school sports and pupils from St John the Baptist PS and Bunscoil Phobal Feirste embraced the occasion with a friendly Gaelic Football double-header.

The sun was shining at Sarsfield's GAC as girls' and boys' teams from the schools faced off following the easing of Coronavirus restrictions.

After a tough pandemic-impaired school year, St. John the Baptist PS Principal, Chris Donnelly, said it was "really fantastic" to have the kids out playing sports.

"February or March was the last time the kids were able to play in a competitive environment or even a team environment against other schools," he said.

"That's a big part of their primary school experience; the memories they keep with them for years and years from being out with their friends playing against other schools – the highs and the lows of it. That has been robbed from them.

"Even though we've only five weeks left, and a lot of these kids are P7s, it's just a great experience to get them out. It doesn't matter what the score is, it doesn't matter if they win or lose, it's just to let them get back out to play."

Bunscoil Phobal Feirste Principal, Séamus Ó Tuama, commented: "For the P7's here we decided to forego any competitive element and just bring out every P7 pupil because they've missed out on so much.

"We're giving them an outdoor experience before the end of the year and it's something they can look back on.

"In the grand scheme of things it's great to be back and it's fantastic restrictions are lifted, but this is just a small thing that the kids will have a decent memory of as they move on to secondary school.

"My heart absolutely bleeds for them because P7 is normally such a fantastic year for children. We normally have our Gaeltacht trip, multiple tournaments, dramas, concerts and everything else, and they've obviously missed out on that."